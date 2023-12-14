A few weeks ago, some unusual billboards were observed around Kwame Nkrumah Circle and various vantage points across Accra.

These billboards showcased tweets from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign trail leading up to the 2016 general election.

One of them, dated December 2, 2015, read: “NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under the economic difficulties they created. An NPP Government will do differently.”

Another one brought back Nana Akufo-Addo’s October 2016 tweet which read, “There are a few people who have prospered under this government, largely members of the President’s family and his inner circle.”

The first billboard, erected around Danquah Circle in Accra in late November 2023, was pulled down by unknown individuals, leading many on social media to accuse the government of involvement.

Since then, several others have appeared across the capital, reigniting discussions about some unfulfilled promises made by the Vice President, who is gearing up to run for President next year.

This development appears to have triggered a counter-campaign, with screenshots of news articles about NDC flagbearer, John Mahama now being displayed on billboards as well.

“I am not a magician to put money in your pockets – Mahama,” was the headline of one of the news stories posted on the billboards.

As both major political camps employ new strategies to market their message, it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the choice of voters in December 2024.