The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has made two appearances in Parliament as the House decides on the approval or otherwise of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

He appeared both on Thursday and Friday as parliamentarians engaged in a debate over the fate of the nominees.

Mr Nketia sat behind the Majority MPs for close to four hours at the critical moment of approval on Thursday.

Intermittently, there appeared gestural communications between him and the Minority Leader, Dr Ao Forson, though not clear whether or not it was about the ministerial nominees.

On Friday, the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, also made an appearance and sat behind the Minority MPs.

He was also seen busily on his handset communicating and concurrently other leaders of the party were also seen doing same.

Justin Kodua, upon seeing the NDC Chairman walk out, sat by him and exchanged pleasantries with the two seen smiling through the conversation.

This is not the first time members of the National Executives have been to Parliament during a serious decision making process.

It would be recalled that during the election of the Speaker of Parliament at the commencement of the eighth parliament, some party executives were in attendance.

Also, during the passage of the Elections Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah drew the attention of the Speaker over the presence of the then General Secretary of NDC, Mr Nketia but it was declined.

Then it followed with a shout ‘Asiedu Nketia must leave’ from the Majority side.

The question then arises, is the headquarters of NDC and NPP shepherding their MPs or simply don’t trust their judgements during voting?