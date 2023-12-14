Ten people including a military officer have been injured in an accident at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning.

It involved a BMW saloon car, a Sprinter Benz bus with the registration number GW 5506-13 and a borehole drilling vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News all the three vehicles were coming from Accra towards Buduburam.

Upon arrival in the Kasoa township, the saloon car driver reportedly made a wrongful overtaken on the overpass, leading to the accident.

All the victims have been rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for medical care with five in critical condition.

The three cars have also been towed to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command while investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: