Three individuals lost their lives while riding an unregistered motorcycle on the Fobinso to Gyaman road in the Upper Denkyira West district of the Central Region.

The deceased have been identified as Isaac Asare, 21, Essien, 24, and Solomon, 20 years old.

According to information received by Adom News, the two collided with another motorcycle leading to their death.

