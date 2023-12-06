The General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyepim Jantuah, has resigned.

This was after a petition was presented to the National Executive Council (NEC) for her removal from office.

Nana Yaa was accused of misconduct and non-performance by the party.

Announcing her resignation, Nana Yaa said; “Maybe they think that some other people can do it better, so if that’s what it is, then it’s fine. In politics, you do not hold onto the hinges of the party. I have done what I have to do in the past three years, and I thank the party for allowing me to serve. I am gone and there are no qualms about it. I put it on record today that I am no longer the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party. In due course, I am going to let everyone know where my political allegiance would be”.

Also, seven other national executives volunteered to resign during the NEC meeting held in Kumasi on December 5.

This comes at a time when the party is struggling to re-organize itself ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Nana Yaa Jantuah was elected the General Secretary of CPP in August 2020.