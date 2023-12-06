A member of Movement for Change, Nana Ohene Ntow has disclosed that, it was Alan Kyerematen’s economic counsel that convinced President Akufo-Addo to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2022.

Speaking on the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, December 5, 2023, he said Mr. Kyerematen recognized the imminent economic challenges facing Ghana so he proposed to Cabinet to pursue the IMF deal, even though other ministers opposed it.

Nana Ohene Ntow revealed that, President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other Cabinet members, including the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had initially publicly declared that the government would not go to IMF again.

However, he said Mr. Kyerematen then Trade Minister explained the potential consequences for Ghana’s economy if government fails to secure the deal.

As a result, Mr. Ohene Ntow claimed President Akufo-Addo reversed his decision and opted for the IMF bailout.

He explained that, after the government’s change of stance, it became challenging for officials, including Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, to publicly discuss the deal.

Rather, he said Alan Kyerematen leveraging his credibility, took the lead in making the information public.

Nana Ohene Ntow said Alan’s contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under Akufo-Addo cannot be underestimated.

He noted Alan Kyerematen has the capability to create jobs for Ghanaians devoid of excessive taxation, unlike Dr. Bawumia’s approach.

