The Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, who was dismissed from the Judicial Service for his inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he adjudicated, has described as false the claims by the petitioner.

He also described the allegations against him as a figment of the illusioned imagination of the petitioner.

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in a letter dismissed the Jasikan Circuit Court judge from the Judicial Service.

Responding to his dismissal, Judge Alfred Kwabena Asiedu stated that “every material allegation made in the petition is false and clearly made out the figment of the illusioned imagination of the petitioner.”

He also denied requesting money from the petitioner.

He said his checks show that the petitioner was aided by a staff of the Dambai District Court to write the petition against him.

“My checks indicate that the Petitioner was aided by a staff of the Dambai District Court to make this petition and the staff of the Complaint Unit unfortunately played along with them. I have come to believe the result of my checks from how the covering letter on the Petition is couched and the Petition despatched to me.”

Background

One Singari Diana Sadia petitioned the Chief Justice on January 16, accused the judge of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The petition was then transferred to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service, which investigated and recommended that the misbehaviour of the judge merited dismissal.

A letter from the Chief Justice, therefore, directed the judge to hand over all official properties in his possession, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.

Below is the petition filed against the dismissed judge