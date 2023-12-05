Gear up for a midweek treat on 5-7 December, as Round 15 action from the 2023-24 Premier League features for SuperSport viewers on GOtv.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which will allow viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. Subscribe or upgrade to Supa+ to watch all the thrills and spills from England’s elite division.

The meeting of heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the evening of Wednesday 6 December is the pick of matches in this midweek round, with the Red Devils and the Blues both looking to claim a statement win.

Chelsea have made some good strides in recent times and will head to Manchester confident of continuing their improvement: “We are growing as a team. We are working hard together, we are listening to the coaching staff and I think step by step we are improving every day,” said midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The action gets underway on Tuesday with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Burnley and Luton Town looking to claim a major upset when they host Arsenal at Kenilworth Road. “It’s a great moment for our club, I think the players are excited and looking forward to it, I certainly am. We are playing another giant of English football,” said Luton manager Rob Edwards.

Wednesday, aside from the United v Chelsea clash, also features Liverpool looking to add to the woes of Sheffield United with a match at Bramall Lane, while Brighton & Hove Albion will chase a home win when they welcome Brentford to the South Coast.

The lone game on Thursday 7 December is a London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. The Hammers have proved to be something of a surprise package this season, with former Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse making a big impact.

“Huge would be an understatement but I think if I was James I would be disappointed that he hadn’t had 15 or 16 assists by now because of the quality of the ball,” said manager David Moyes in regards to the player’s dead-ball and passing quality.

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 5 December

21:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:15: Luton Town v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Wednesday 6 December

21:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Sheffield United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:15: Manchester United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Thursday 7 December

22:15: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League