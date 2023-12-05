Ten individuals, including one woman, were apprehended by the Winneba District Police Command for hurling stones at police officers preventing them from accessing the Effutu Municipal Assembly premises during a demonstration.

The residents initiated the protest on Tuesday, expressing their discontent with authorities over the alleged sale of a Ramsar site for mining purposes.

The protesters, in an attempt to overcome the obstruction, resorted to throwing stones at the police.

In response, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and subsequently detained ten individuals.

Residents of Effutu took to the streets on Tuesday morning over allegations of a possible sale of the Ramsar site in Winneba to some investors for the mining of lithium.

The concerned residents, led by Kofi Annan, the founder, and owner of Challenging Heights, a non-governmental organization, led the march through the principal streets of Effutu.

The residents, clad in red and black attire, chanted songs to show their displeasure, adding that the sale of the site to Green Metal Resources Limited will prevent the people of Winneba from enjoying the Aboakyire festival since the Ramsar site where they catch the deer is what has been sold to the investors.

