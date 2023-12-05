Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has etched his name in history as the inaugural Black Monarch to grace the prestigious 2024 Pirelli Calendar.

The Pirelli is a prestigious annual not-for-sale trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company.

The company began the publication of the calendar in 1964.

Notably, the calendar is produced with a limited availability of 20,000 printed copies annually. These Copies do not go on sale but are instead given as corporate gifts to celebrities and select Pirelli customers.

The distinctive photo featured in The Cal is of Otumfuo surrounded by members of his traditional council including linguists and warriors.

The rich culture of the Asantes, particularly their kente brought color and life to the photos.

In an unprecedented occurrence, Prince Gyasi, the King’s grandson, assumes the role of the first Black photographer ever to contribute to the illustrious Pirelli Calendar since its inception.

This great and historical achievement which will be unveiled in 2024 will also coincide with the King’s Silver Jubilee.

This was announced on the Ashanti Kingdom’s official Twitter page.