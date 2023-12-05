Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) has donated to players of Attram De Visser following their involvement in an accident.

The Divisione League side were involved in an accident after their game against Tema-based club, Golden Kicks.

Several players and technical team members were injured.

Narrating the unfortunate incident, the President and owner of the club, Godwin Attram shared that, a trailer rammed into their team bus.

He said many were injured including a technical team member whose arm has been amputated.

Mr. Attram added that, four players have been discharged with the others still on admission.

