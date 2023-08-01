The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo, has pledged to implement the outcome of the survey by the Multimedia Group on the low patronage of the Ghana Premier League.

Nhyira Sports and Joy Sports conducted a survey to find out the rationale behind people showing little or no interest in Ghana’s top flight over the last few years.

The survey became a necessity after clubs saw a massive drop in numbers with regards to attendance at the various stadia.

The Multimedia Group presented its findings during a Mid-Year Thought Leadership event, dubbed “#FillGplCenters” on Monday, July 31.

Speaking at the event at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Fianoo assured GHALCA will work to implement the results from the survey.

“I want to pledge as the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association that on behalf of the clubs, we are not going to allow this report to gather dust,” he said.

“We are going to commit ourselves to it. GHALCA will have to adopt it and organise series of engagements with our clubs and supporters so we can come back on track.”

He also added that it should be difficult getting the Premier League back to the top again if everyone adheres to the report.

“Listening to the earlier speakers and also having the opportunity to have an insight into the report, I want to say that, if we really we all take that report seriously, we will find an antidote to what is worrying our game vis-à-vis spectatoring,” he continued.

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to begin in September with the Ghana Football Association announcing the fixtures on Monday, July 31.