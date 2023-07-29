Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has opened up on why this year’s Top Four tournament has been called off.

As done every year ahead of a new season, the top four finished clubs are given the opportunity to intensify their preparations.

Medeama SC, Bechem United, Aduana Stars and Bibiani Gold Stars were expected to compete in the tournament.

However, GHALCA on Friday officially announced that the tournament which was expected to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium has been cancelled.

Speaking to LUV FM, Mr Fianoo revealed that sponsors of the tournament wanted GHALCA to postpone the tournament but that would not be possible due to the congested football season.

“Our sponsors wanted us to postpone the tournament to allow them to get enough time to work on the money we wanted for the competition but due to the already congested football calendar, we thought it would be wise to cancel the tournament.”

Asante Kotoko, who finished 4th last season earlier announced their decision to pull out of the tournament due to the ongoing restructuring at the club. The Porcupine Warriors were replaced by Gold Stars.

Mr Fianoo further insisted that they were not forced to cancel the tournament after Kotoko’s decision to pull out of the tournament.

“Our decision to cancel the GHALCA Top 4 tournament has got nothing to do with Asante Kotoko,” he said.

“Are we saying if Brazil fail to qualify for the World Cup, FIFA will not organize it?” he added.

Meanwhile, clubs are expected to begin pre-season next month for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season that get underway in September.