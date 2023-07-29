The 2023 Ghana League Club of Association (GHALCA) Top Four tournament has been cancelled, the organisers have announced.

The tournament which serves as a pre-season tournament for the top four club was expected to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium in August.

In addition, it was expected to support the club that will be participating in the CAF inter club competitions next season.

However, GHALCA in an official statement on Friday has announced that the Top Four tournament has been cancelled.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of this year’s GHALCA top 4 tournament due to circumstances beyond our control

“The decision has been communicated to the participating clubs.

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” GHALCA said in an official post on Twitter.