Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, believes the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will soon announce the contract details of the new Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old was named as the head coach of the senior national team two weeks ago as Otto Addo’s successor.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach resigned from his role following the country’s early exit at the Mundial in Qatar.

The country’s football governing body, however, confirmed George Boateng and Didi Dramani as assistants to Hughton.

READ ALSO

However, the contract details of the new technical team are yet to be made known but Mr Fianoo has called for patience, saying the FA will communicate the details of their contract soon.

“I have a challenge with that decision but I am convinced the details of his contract will be announced soon,” he said on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“Hughton is yet to be unveiled as the head coach of the team so I will plead that we wait on the Ghana Football Association for them to provide the details of his contract,” He added.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton will take charge of his first game this month in back-to-back games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.