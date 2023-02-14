Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, Fred Pappoe, says Chris Hughton has the advantage to succeed with the Black Stars.

The 64-year-old has been appointed as the new trainer for the senior national team as confirmed by the country’s football governing body on Sunday.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss was named as the technical advisor for the team ahead of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February 2022 with Otto Addo taking up the head coach role.

Hughton kept his role and was part of the technical team during the Mundial in Qatar.

Having been around the team for almost a year, Pappoe believes this gives Hughton the upper hand to succeed.

READ ALSO

“I’m not God to predict what would happen with him. If you look at his profile, I believe he has got some good experience,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“He has been around the team for about one year and I think that gives him some advantage,” he added.

Chris Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

He is expected to name his Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader qualifiers against Angola scheduled to be staged in March in the coming days.