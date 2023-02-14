After months without action, the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League resumes this week, starting Tuesday, February 14, with the competition in the knockout stages on your most authoritative sports stations, Asempa FM and Adom FM.

Defending champions Real Madrid are among the teams who are still in the competition as the Round of 16 stage takes shape.

The Last 16 games have been scheduled for two phases with the first legs of four games to be played this week with the other four being played next week.

In Tuesday’s fixtures, AC Milan host Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro while Bayern Munich take a trip to France to play Paris Saint-Germain.

Club Brugge play host to Benfica with Borussia Dortmund also going head-to-head with Chelsea in Wednesday’s games.

With its return, the Champions League will be played from now until the final in June.

As always, Asempa FM and Adom FM will bring you live commentary of a game each matchday starting on Tuesday.

You can follow all the reactions on Adomonline.com/Sports.

The Multimedia Group has secured radio rights to the Champions League until 2025, in partnership with DStv SuperSport.