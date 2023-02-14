For those who are looking for the perfect songs to brighten up their Valentine’s Day, let this article be your plug.

For the lovers/proposers

My Val

Since it’s valentine, we begin with a song with the same name. Abochie and Nessa dropped this one a few years ago and it’s still great.

Odo – King Promise

King Promise, the unofficial ambassador of love, has many love songs in his catalogue. However, Odo is one that seems to escape many. He features singer Raye on this one.

Off his debut album As Promised, Odo tells the tale of a man hoping to be the best for his partner while promising to treat her right. What more do you want to say this valentine? And oh the vocals are heavenly – a perfect song for the valentine’s day dinner waltz.

Skintight – Mr Eazi and Efya

This Mr Eazi classic slaps every single time! And it is perfect for those who want to propose to their significant others or finally tell that man/or woman to be yours.

I mean the words are there for you: “If you give your heart to me…I no go let you go…Wey I no go do you basa basa…Baby trust in me.”

For My Hand – Burna Boy

This may not be on the radio every single second like Last Last but it is a sweet love song a partner would appreciate.

Whether it is to propose or tell your partner how grateful you are to them and how much they mean to you, For My Hand has the words.

“Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole

Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul

Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home

Whenever you doubt it, I’ll be lettin’ you know.”

Dome Wu – Kojo Antwi

There always comes that time when you want the girl or boy you’ve been seeing to be your person – forever or just in the meantime, who cares. That is why this Kojo Antwi classic is great for those who plan to do just that this valentine’s.

Dome Wu features the vocal queen Nana Yaa. Right from the bat Kojo Antwi tells Nana Yaa he knows she is the one for him. But Nana Yaa has a response and so the conversation between them goes on. Kojo Antwi opens up on what he brings to the table Nana Yaa declines or redirects – till they are on the same page.

You want to ask someone to be your partner, listen and learn.

Die 4 You – Cina Soul

Cina Soul’s soothing voice and lyrics on this 2020 song is great for a valentine’s dinner or even a morning breakfast in bed.

Engya Mi Ho – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena and Joojo put their all into this beautiful track.

For the offenders (for those who need to grovel their way back into their partner’s arms)

Valentine’s is about love, yes, but there are those that need to win their partners back or seek forgiveness, this one is for you.

I’m In Love With You – Sarkodie and Efya

The best way to gravel your way back is with this Sarkodie classic. Tell your partner you adore them and cannot do without them with one of the most beloved duets in Ghana.

If nothing at all maybe the nostalgic feelings they get after listing to this would help.

Tia Tia – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has so many great songs and this is one of the many perfect for anyone seeking forgiveness.

The Reggae/Dancehall musician in this one seeks the help of rappers Joey B and Yaa Pono to ask his partner to forgive him for breaking her heart. If you want to tell your partner how big an impact their absence makes in your life, this is it.

Olunfunmi – Style Plus

This song turns 20 in 2023, so, it is the perfect time to include it in this list. This song is for those who want to plead with their partners not to leave them, reminding them of all the good you’ve done.

Take Me Back – Simi

Are you ready to swallow your words, apologise and get your relationship on track? Are you looking for a song that puts those thoughts into words? Simi and her husband Adekunle got you covered with this track.

For the mourners

Unfortunately, some people have lost their loved ones and they aren’t here to celebrate this valentine’s with them. These tracks are dedicated to you.

Oh Paradise – Black Sherif

Black Sherif wrote this one for his late ex-girlfriend and its a pretty great song for those who want to remember their loved ones.

One Sweet Day – Mariah Carey and Boys II Men

This 1995 collaboration between Mariah Carey and Boy II Men remains one of the biggest and great songs that exists to celebrate the life of those that have been lost.

For the ‘over the ex’ singles

You don’t necessarily need to have a partner to get through this valentine especially when you’ve had troubles in previous relationships. Love yourself they say. So here is a bunch of songs for the singles and those seeking to stick it to the man (ex).

IDGAF

Dua Lipa has all the right words to cheer you up this valentine’s.

“You say you’re sorry

But it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a f**k.”

Shout Out To My Ex – Little Mix

Some of the best songs about exes focus on empowerment and living one’s best life while single and in lieu of that, this Little Mix hit is the breakup anthem you need.

Flowers

This Miley Cyrus 2023 hit got people talking when it was released. Internet investigators said the song was about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and moving on from that relationship – so many theories to be honest. It didn’t help that she released it on his birthday. So, maybe this song will do for you what it did for Miley so you can finally move on.

Lastly, for the broken-hearted

Use this Burna Boy song to remind yourself that “chopping breakfast” is okay. Life goes on.