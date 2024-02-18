An Alabama couple who disappeared on Valentine’s Day were found dead inside their vehicle on Friday, Birmingham police announced Saturday.

Christian Norris, 20, and his girlfriend, Angeliyah Webster, also 20, were last seen on Valentine’s Day when they left in a white Ford Taurus to go on a date to the movies, police said.

According to police, the couple were reported missing on Thursday. Their vehicle was located less than 24 hours later. Investigators found a man and woman inside the car, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

In a press release, police said preliminary investigation suggest that the couple were both victims of a homicide.

No one was in custody as of Saturday.

“You ever had your heart just stepped on and [it] went to the bottom of your stomach? Yeah, that’s what that was like,” Webster’s brother Demarco Thomas told ABC affiliate WBMA, reflecting on the news of his sister’s death.

An investigation is ongoing. The discovery of the two bodies followed another shooting nearby that killed four people just an hour prior.

Police Chief Scott Thurmond addressed the two incidents in a statement, saying, “Birmingham experienced an unfathomable amount of senseless violence.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said one of the two victims last seen on Valentine’s Day was his cousin.

“My family is no stranger to the devastating consequences of violence. The pain never gets easier,” the mayor wrote. “This level of loss is distressing, unacceptable and cannot – must not – be tolerated.”

ALSO READ: