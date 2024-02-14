A few weeks ago, a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking Ghanaians to share their favourite love song went viral.

The tweet, “What’s that ONE Ghanaian love song?” followed a trend where X users were sharing their top picks of anything in pop culture and this time, Ghanaians did not disappoint.

They delved deep into their musical archives, unearthing classic hits from the music industry.

As we embrace this season of love, MyJoyOnline will share some of these nostalgic tunes in celebration of love. Whether a happy couple, mending a broken heart, preparing for a date, or daydreaming about your potential match, there’s a song for everyone.

Ghana has a vast catalogue of great and classic love songs that this article cannot solely capture but here are some of the songs you can enjoy.

D Cryme – Kill Me Shy

It is no surprise that there was an overwhelming number of Ghanaians who shared clips of this track or simply named it their favourite – this song was and still is a big hit for many.

Kojo Antwi – Odo Yi Ye Nsa

Comparing love to alcohol hoping to get addicted is something only a few can come up with. Kojo Antwi hits all the right spots with this track.

Nana Fremah and Skrewfaze – Ode Bi Ye De

This is a song to celebrate getting the man or woman you’ve had a crush on and finally putting an end to all the loneliness and heartbreaks of the past.

Bradez – Simple

There isn’t much to add about this timeless classic. It’s straightforward: the desire to see your significant other smile, to flatter them, appreciate their attention, and pledge to be their support, strength, and everything in between.

2Ras – My First Love

This story about a young man recounting his greatest love and subsequent heartbreak remains significant to this day for many people.

CK Mann – Fa Wakoma Ma Me

Are you hoping for a long-term relationship with your date? Do you feel your words are not enough to express your intentions? Then, let CK Mann’s Fa Wakoma Ma Me come to your rescue.

King Promise – Selfish

Even after six years, “Selfish” continues to stand as one of King Promise’s timeless love anthems. This track resonates deeply with audiences seeking to articulate the depth of their affection for their significant others.

Jay Ghartey – My Lady

This song will remain an anthem for many.

Castro, Kofi Kinaata and Asamoah Gyan – Odo Pa

Castro may be legally dead but his music is one that forever remains with Ghanaians. And Odo Pa has especially been one song that has been used to celebrate love since its release.

Becca and Bisa Kdei – Hwe

Sarkodie X Mugueez – Babe

Back when this song came out, some people would learn all the rap, so they could use it to express their feelings to their crush. It might be time to try it again.

Okyeame Kwame and Bertha – Faithful

This is to all the faithful partners out there.

Amarh Pino – Maria

Some people have been put through the wringer just to get their partner’s attention or love. Amarh Pino’s Maria illustrates how lovers go through hell and back to get their love interest to reciprocate their attention and still come out on the losing end.

4X4 – World Trade Center

Sarkodie and Efya – I’m In Love With You Now

Chemistry, lyrics and desperation, Sarkodie and Efya had all that for one song. With ‘I’m In Love With You Now’ they sold many audiences on a fictional love that many would have sworn was real at the time.

Asem and Kwabena Kwabena – Bye Bye

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging. The longing to be with your partner, the ache of missing their presence, and the reliance solely on technology for communication can create a significant emotional strain.

In this classic hit by Kwabena Kwabena and rapper Asem, the essence of these trying circumstances is eloquently captured, resonating with the experiences of countless individuals navigating the complexities of love across vast distances.

Dada KD – Fatia Fata Nkrumah

This is a beautiful love song named after Ghana’s first lady Fatia Nkrumah, wife of the late former President Kwame Nkrumah

Joey B – U X Me / Sweetie Pie

Joey B has some love songs under his belt and they remain some people’s favourite. U x Me is dedicated to the lovers who would like to apologise.

Joey B teams up with King Promise for Sweetie Pie. This is dedicated to all lovers. Happy Valentine’s Day.