Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has asserted that the Akufo-Addo led government’s promises to Ghanaians prior to assuming office were not to bring perfection.

According to him, they were to turn around the nature of the economy inherited.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) made these comments in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV amidst the prevailing economic hardships.

“If you look at the trend and where we have come from, then you can then make the point that we are making progress. Yes, we are not in a perfect place, but we are making progress.

“We must consolidate and grow on this path. I didn’t see perfection in the NPP manifesto, perfection was not in the manifesto. Perfection, I’m not sure, that was promised,” he stated.

Despite the expression of disappointments from many Ghanaians, Mr Nkrumah contends the efforts of government to bring stability is unmatched compared to the woes under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“We are not in a perfect place, but we have made significant progress from where we started in January 2017. We have also made significant progress on the promises and commitments that we made. And we have made significant progress as compared to our peers [NDC].

“If inflation drops from 50-something per cent to 20-something per cent. What it means is that year to date, the prices of goods and services in the inflationary basket are going up to about 20 per cent, which is still difficult for a lot of people,” he defended.

Meanwhile, he assured government was on course to alleviate the hardship of Ghanaians.

“There were some specific promises that were made, a good number of them have been achieved, but some of them have not been achieved. Life is continual, and we will build on those,” he noted.

ALSO READ: