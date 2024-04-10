Government has launched the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

Described as factual, credible, and accurate, the tracker is expected to serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government has listed some thirteen thousand projects tagged with their geolocations on the website.

He insists the platform will promote transparency and accountability on projects across the country which have been categorised into 22 thematic areas.

“The conversation on roads, you will find about eleven thousand nine hundred and seventy four point nine-six kilometres of road constructed and rehabilitated from 2017 to 2020. That is a hundred and fifty-eight per cent increase over the 2009 and 2016 meter set.

“Job created between 2017 and June 2023, when this data was put together is a little over two million. So two million and eighty-seven thousand and it will tell you the source of the data coming from SSNIT. So SSNIT is the one providing this data. For every data set that is uploaded, the source will be made available.”

Highlighting more projects, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the government’s Agenda 111 project will result in a 55.9% increase in healthcare infrastructure across the country.

“With the government’s Agenda 111 project, when you take the numbers and you add it to the previous health infrastructure that existed, by the time we are done, health care infrastructure would have gone up by fifty-five point nine per cent.”

“STEM education has five schools completed and five under construction depending on which dimension you are querying.

“…and over five point seven million children are benefiting from free SHS and TVET education as of June 2023 when this data was put in,” he added.

The NPP MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi is convinced the tracker will address the misinformation, especially as the country heads to the December 7 general elections.

“We want to encourage you to visit the website and download the app. We want to encourage you to take time and navigate the site and be informed. We are responsible for the information we consume.

“Now the government of the Republic of Ghana is providing you with a database where the facts about projects across the 261 districts are available. The least you can do is to navigate and be informed so that when you get into that conversation with somebody, you can speak to facts. Facts that you have verified on this particular app.”

ALSO READ: