Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has reacted to the newly launched Performance Tracker by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

To her, it is just a misplaced priority.

She explained that, the tracker overlooks the pervasive corruption within the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, which has had adverse effects on public finances.

Madam Mogtari argued that, the tracker’s failure to address the widespread corruption within the current administration renders it ineffective and a squandering of limited state resources.

In a tweet on Thursday, April 11, the former Deputy Transport Minister pointed out that a significant portion, 80%, of government projects and contracts are single-sourced, alleging nepotism in the government’s selection of individuals and companies for lucrative contracts.

She underscored that Ghanaians had anticipated insights into government performance from the tracker, particularly regarding nepotism and questionable contracts.

To my utter surprise and disappointment, the misleading GoG Performance Tracker, failed to track the performance of Akufo Addo/Bawumia’s performance on corruption.



What a waste of precious resources! Tell us how you and your boys and girls have perfected the art of corruption.… — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) April 11, 2024

