Atinga Nsobila Joel, a renowned barbecue enthusiast, is embarking on a monumental challenge – the Khebab-A-Thon, an official Guinness World Records attempt for the Longest Barbecue Marathon.

The event, slated to span an impressive 90 hours from April 11th to April 14th, 2024, is currently underway at the Accra Legon City Mall.

Joel aims to keep the barbecue going non-stop for the duration of the marathon.

Announcing his ambitious endeavour on social media, Joel expressed his excitement, stating, “Glad to announce my 90hrs longest barbecue marathon commences.”

The event has already garnered attention, with social media influencers and fans flocking to the venue to partake in the festivities and savour some delectable khebabs.

As the weekend approaches, an influx of attendees is expected to join in the celebration and support Joel in his record-breaking feat.