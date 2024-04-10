Mr Kofi Adams, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s initiative to provide a Performance Tracker, stating that true performance should be evident without the need for such tools.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr. Adams expressed scepticism regarding the accuracy of the projects listed in the tracker, labelling some as “lies.”

He suggested that Ghanaians should not waste their time relying on the tracker and instead focus on the tangible effects of government policies and actions.

According to Mr. Adams, the true measure of government performance lies in the pockets of the citizens, citing inflation rates and the prices of goods and services as indicators.

“Some of the projects mentioned in the tracker are lies. No one should waste their times,” Mr. Adams asserted. “The performance tracker can be felt through inflation and prices of goods and services. The pocket of the power is the ultimate form of tracking the performance of the government.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that the newly launched Performance Tracker is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

MORE: