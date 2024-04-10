Fake military officer arrested for impersonation in Nkwanta South

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for posing as a military officer in Nkwanta South municipality of the Oti Region.

The imposter, identified as Abdul Majeed, was apprehended when he hired an okada rider for town rounds and refused to pay for the service.

He is said to have taken the fake soldier to local chop bars in the town for hours but refused to pay for the services.

Rather, the suspect told to okada rider to follow him to the military barracks for the money.

The peeved rider engaged the suspect who was in military uniform in a fight, leading to the intervention of military officials.

The okada rider was shocked to discover that, the man they believed to be a military officer was actually a fraud.

The imposter had reportedly been parading around the town in military attire, claiming to be a member of the Armed Forces.

Upon further interrogations, it was revealed that the man had no affiliation with the military and had been using his fake identity to gain respect and authority in the community.

The military subjected the suspect to some drills for deceiving the public and denting the image of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He now faces charges of impersonation and fraud.

He has since been handed over to the Police to assist with investigation.

