The Awutu Bereku District Court has remanded a 23-year-old welder, Hamzah Sadat into police custody after he accused an innocent person of stealing his manhood at the Gomoa Dominase onion market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

This was when he appeared before the court presided over by her Ladyship Naomi Kuntor on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The alleged suspect, Issifu Osumanu, is currently receiving treatment at Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic after he was nearly lynched by some traders.

Hamzah reportedly raised an alarm over his missing penis, drawing the attention of some traders who assaulted Issifu.

The alleged suspect was rescued through the swift intervention of personnel from the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command.

Both Issifu and Hamzah were rushed to the hospital but medical officers at Gomoa Potsin confirmed the manhood was intact after examination.

He is scheduled to reappear before the court on 25th April 2025

Meanwhile, the Asafohen of Odupong Ofaakor, Issaka Mustapha popularly known as Asafoakye Shark Onipa Nka called on Ghanaians to be vigilant because this could be a new ploy criminals are using to rob people.

ALSO READ: