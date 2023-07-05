A 20-year-old Fulani named Ismaila Fusaini is fighting for his life after being attacked by two Fulani herdsmen wielding cutlasses at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Ismaila, currently battling for survival, narrated to medical professionals that the assailants, who hailed from Buduburam, confronted him in the bush and demanded that he sells to them some of his cows at a lower price. However, he refused their request.

According to Ismaila, he suspected that the suspects intended to kill him and steal his cows.

Despite his refusal, the attackers proceeded to unleash a brutal assault, wielding their cutlasses and mercilessly slashing him.

Eyewitness Kojo Mensah, who spoke to Adom News, disclosed that the assailants had decided to take the victim’s life as he had failed to comply with their demand to sell them the cows.

The victim, now admitted at Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic, urgently requires medical attention due to the severity of his injuries.

Dr. Jerry Kwaku Vlad Nkegbe, the Medical Superintendent of the clinic, expressed his deep concern over the incident.

He revealed that the victim had suffered grave wounds from the cutlass attack, highlighting the distressing reality that such incidents have become a regular occurrence.

Dr Nkegbe said the medical team would do everything within their power to save Ismaila’s life.

ALSO READ: