A group of irate youth at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have killed 11 dogs after a stray dog bit 13 people.

The Assemblyman for Gomoa Dominase Electoral Area, Bennie Mosloni, confirmed this in an interview with Adom News.

The stray dog bit 13 people within two days, an incident that has caused concern and raised alarm among the local community.

Among the victims, eight individuals are currently receiving treatment and have been admitted at Potsin Polyclinic and Buduatta Health Centre.

Fortunately, five others have already received treatment and have been discharged, indicating a varying degree of severity in the dog bites.

But Mr Mosloni has said the exact dog has not been found with efforts still underway.

The Gomoa East District Health Director, Felix Agyemang Adipare, has indicated a sample from the dog will be taken for clinical test and subsequently killed once it is found.

He said the directorate has taken precautionary steps to prevent the outbreak of rabies in the enclave.

