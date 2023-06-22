The Black Meteors of Ghana have arrived in Rabat ahead of the 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A delegation made up of players, technical staff and officials arrived in Rabat on Wednesday evening from Cairo where they had been on a pre-tournament training tour.

The team played two friendly matches and also held various intensive training sessions in Alexandria and Cairo.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Egypt U-23 in a friendly match played at the Alexandria Stadium on June 15 before a 4-1 win over Egyptian club side Zamalek SC in a second friendly match played in Cairo.

The Black Meteors who are in Group A will face Congo in their opening Group match on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, a day after the opening match of the competition.

Ghana will then take on tournament hosts Morocco in the second Group match on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the same venue before the last round of group matches against Guinea at the Grand Stade de Tange.

The two best teams from Group A and B will advance to the semifinals stage of the competition.

The winner of the tournament and the two runner-ups will qualify to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games Men’s Soccer competition in Paris next year.

