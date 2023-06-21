Asamoah Gyan’s retirement from football has shaken the core of the football world.

The former Black Stars captain announced his retirement on Tuesday, June 20.

Gyan remains one of the best strikers to have ever played for the senior national team.

He remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and Africa’s all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.

Reacting to the retirement of the Black Stars great, FIFA in a post on Twitter said, “Asamoah Gyan was always able to produce magic.”

The Ghana Football Association in a tweet also praised the former striker.

“An absolute legend of the game,” CAF said.

“The Ghanaian footballing icon, Asamoah Gyan hanged up his boots.

“One of the best to ever do it.”

Gyan, who started his playing career at Liberty Professionals, moved on to play for Stade Rennes, Udinese Calcio, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayerispor, NorthEast United and Legon Cities.

He last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16.