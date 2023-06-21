Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors will leave Cairo for Rabat today ahead of the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team opened training camp in Cairo to prepare for the tournament which is scheduled to kick off from 24 June to 08 July 2023.

The Black Meteors, as part of their preparations, played against Egypt’s U-23 side, a game that ended 1-1 last week.

On Tuesday, Ibrahim Tanko and his charges recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Egyptian side, Zamalek to wrap up their preparations.

The Black Meteors, who are housed in Group A, will be based in Rabat for a larger part of the group stages where they will play Congo and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium before leaving for Tangier to play Guinea.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer have pulled out from the squad for the tournament for various reasons.

The Black Stars players were named in the 29-man provisional squad for the tournament. However, youngster, Ernest Nuamah will team up with the rest of the squad in Rabat later today.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to be part of the three finalists who will get their tickets for the Summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris.

