Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer have pulled out of the Black Meteors squad for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to reports.

The Black Stars players were named in Black Meteors’ 29-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Kamaldeen and Ransford-Yeboah were among the three players from the Black Stars squad expected to join the Black Meteors on Wednesday after their involvement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18 but have withdrawn from the squad.

Ernest Nuamah, who made his debut against Madagascar will join the team in Morocco ahead of the tournament.

Kamaldeen played for Ghana in the game against Madagascar, featuring for 62 minutes before being substituted by Nuamah. Ransford-Yeboah, on the other hand, did not take part in the match.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were unsuccessful in persuading their respective clubs to release them for the competition, which is not sanctioned by FIFA.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and DR Congo, with the tournament set to commence on Saturday, June 24.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors will take on Egyptian side, Zamalek in their final preparatory games later today before departing for Rabat on Wednesday.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to be part of the three finalists who will secure tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

