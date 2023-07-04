Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, does not receive a monthly salary following his appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Tanko, who is the technical director for Accra Lions, took charge of the team in 2019 but failed to make it to the Olympic Games by finishing fourth in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Ghana international was again given the mandate to do better in the ongoing AFCON which is being held in Morocco but recorded worse results as the team got eliminated in the group stage having finished 3rd with four points in Group A.

However, Frederick Acheampong, who is the Chairman of the Black Meteors speaking to 3Sports on 3FM, revealed that Tanko is in a similar condition as national team footballers who are not paid salaries but allowances and bonuses.

“No [Ibrahim Tanko doesn’t receive a salary for coaching the Black Meteors]. Because he works for his club so just like the footballers who play for the national team they work for their clubs so they only earn per diem based on the number of days they have been in camp and are also only paid winning bonuses when they win a match,” he said.

He, however, refuted claims suggesting the coach could get influenced due to the absence of monthly salaries.

“I’ve known Tanko for a number of years and I’ve known his integrity. He is someone I can trust and will not be influenced by any money despite not being paid monthly,” he added.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 3-2 win against Congo before suffering a 5-1 defeat against Morocco.

Tanko and his charges needed a win against Guinea to qualify for the last four but were held to a 1-1 draw to exit the tournament.

Ghana’s failure to make it to the next Olympic Games due to their early exit from the AFCON means their wait will be prolonged to at least 24 years having last participated at the quadrennial event in 2004.

