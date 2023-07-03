Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, has strongly criticized the performance of the Black Meteors following their premature elimination from the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite securing a 3-2 victory against Congo, Ghana conceded a total of eight goals in three games.

In their second match of the tournament, the U-23 team faced Morocco and suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat.

Their journey came to an end on Friday night after a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final game, despite taking an early lead with a goal from Emmanuel Yeboah.

Gyan expressed his disappointment with the team’s lack of urgency and commitment to the tournament.

In a social media post and an interview with Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports, he highlighted the noticeable issues he observed during the games.

Gyan pointed out instances where the Black Meteors were vulnerable to counterattacks, with few defenders present while others lagged behind.

He also noticed a lack of cohesion and aggressiveness in winning back possession when the team lost the ball.

Although Gyan refrained from mentioning specific players in his tweet, he emphasized that his critique was not personal and that the players themselves were aware of their performances.

Gyan stressed that the team possessed talented individuals but lacked the proper approach and strategy to succeed.

The early elimination of the Black Meteors from the U-23 AFCON also means that they will miss out on qualifying for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

