Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has slammed Black Meteors players following their early exit from the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Ghana, who needed a win to make it to the semifinals of the tournament and possibly make it to the Olympics in Paris next year, were crashed out after a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final Group A game on Friday night.

The former Ghana captain, who recently announced his retirement, wrote on Twitter, “What I saw in this Black Meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM.

“Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking they can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH.”

Emmanuel Yeboah, the talented forward from CFR Cluj, capitalised on a series of defensive errors by Guinea, showcasing his skills with a superb finish to give Ghana the lead.

However, Ghana’s defensive woes persisted, as they conceded their eighth goal in just three games. In the 60th minute, Ibrahima Breze’s well-executed volley earned Guinea a well-deserved equaliser.

Ghana opened their campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Congo before suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Morocco.

By the time the 2024 Olympic Games are held in Paris, it will be 20 years since the Black Meteors last participated in the multi-sport competition.