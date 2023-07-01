Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has expressed his disappointment following Ghana’s elimination from the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana on Friday evening suffered an elimination following a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final group game.

The team needed a win to make it to the last four of the tournament as they seek to return to the Olympic Games since 2004.

“I think we disappointed Ghanaians and ourselves but we give thanks to God in every situation and like I said we will analyze and know what didn’t go well,” Tanko said in a post-match press conference.

Morocco and Guinea qualified from Group A with Ghana and Congo exiting at the group phase.

Despite both teams entering the match with three points, Guinea held the advantage with a superior goal difference, knowing that a draw would secure their progression.

Forward Emmanuel Yeboah capitalised on a series of defensive errors by Guinea, showcasing his skills with a superb finish to give Ghana the lead.

However, Ghana’s defensive woes persisted, as they conceded their eighth goal in just three games. In the 60th minute, Ibrahima Breze’s well-executed volley earned Guinea a well-deserved equaliser.

