Veteran Ghanaian coach, Annor Walker, has left Ghana Premier League side, FC Samartex 1996 after just a season in charge.

Walker joined the side prior to the start of the season on a two-year deal after parting ways with Great Olympics.

He led the Samreboi-based club to a 10th-place finish in their debut Ghana Premier League season. Samartex won 12 games, drew 10, and lost 12 in the 2022/2023 League campaign.

A club statement read: “The Management of FC Samartex and Coach Annor Walker have agreed to part ways on mutual grounds.

“We thank Mr Annor for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“In the coming days, we shall provide information on the future direction of the Technical team.”

“… the Technical team.

Technical team.



Ends. — SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Annor Walker has been linked to the vacant Hearts of Oak head coach role.

Reports indicate the Phobians are long admirers of his tactical prowess and are willing to offer him a deal ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

Annor Walker was in charge of the Black Galaxies when they crashed out of the delayed 2022 CHAN following a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals earlier this year.