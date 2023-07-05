Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics, Emmanuel Saint Osei, has slammed the Black Meteors following their shambolic performance at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

His comment comes after Ghana suffered an early elimination. The Black Meteors finished third in Group A with four points.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 3-2 win against Congo before suffering a 5-1 defeat against Morocco.

The team needed a win against Guinea in their final group game to secure a place in the last four but were held to a 1-1 draw.

The exit means the Black Meteors will not compete at next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

According to Saint Osei, he is confident his side Great Olympics, who are two-time Ghana Premier League champions, would have displayed a much better outing than the Meteors did at the tournament.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the various national teams in the last couple of months.

“We always create the impression that all is well with our national teams, but all is not well,” he told Citi Sports.

“What I have studied in the past is that, we do not pay attention to details, including our coaches when it comes to tournaments.

“When we won our first match against Congo, for me it wasn’t the time for our coaches to go and sleep, because Congo was a tough side, in fact, all the teams we faced are better sides.

“So I was expecting that till the last whistle is blown, then we will have the opportunity to celebrate and do something else.

“Now every nation is playing football, not like in the past where we were running past nations with ease, so I think it is about time our technical handlers give details to football and ensure that every department of the game has the necessary attention.

“Look at the goals we conceded against Morocco, it is not something that should have happened.

“Seriously, my Club Great Olympics wouldn’t have been humiliated like this, I am telling you.

“Errors that were created were not supposed to be done by this particular team, it is very sad,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Meteors, Frederick Acheampong, has confirmed that the team has been dissolved after the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Ghana’s last participation at the Olympic Games was in 2004 in Greece Athens under former Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto, where the Black Meteors were paired with Paraguay, Italy and Japan.

READ ALSO