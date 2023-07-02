Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, expressed his disappointment after his team were crashed out of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana, who were hoping to secure a win against Guinea in their final Group A game to secure a place in the last four, were held 1-1 after 90 minutes of action.

The results mean the Black Meteors failed to advance to the semifinals.

Despite starting the tournament with a 3-2 win over Congo, the Black Meteors were defeated 5-1 by Morocco.

Following Friday’s result, Tanko openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Black Meteors’ overall performance.

He admitted that Ghana did not have the same level of quality as some of the tournament’s strongest teams.

“Yes, everybody saw it, definitely we are not the best in this tournament when it comes to quality but we are definitely working hard as a country,” Tanko said.

“The FA is trying to change something but definitely we have to do more like you said.

“When you look at the game against Egypt (pre-tournament friendly) and today, you could see that yes, I think we need to catch up otherwise it’s going to be too late,” he added.

The results mean the Black Meteors have no place in the 2024 Olympics that will be held in Paris.

Ghana conceded eight goals while scoring five, finishing third in Group A behind Morocco and Guinea, who have advanced to the final four and have a chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

