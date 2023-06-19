The Black Meteors will take on Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in a preparatory game ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to kick off in Morocco.

“The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex,” the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.

“The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm (2:30 pm GMT),” read the statement.

The match against Zamalek is supposed to be Ghana’s last preparatory game before they set off to Morocco later for the competition which starts on Saturday.

In their first preparatory game, the Black Meteors held Egypt to a 1-1 draw last Thursday at the Alexandria Stadium.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Enerst Nuamah and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer who were part of the Black Stars squad will team up with the rest of the team later today ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have been housed in Group A alongside Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

Ghana will be hoping to be part of the first three nations who will get their ticket for the Summer Olympics in 2024.

