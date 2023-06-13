Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says the Black Meteors are determined to do well at the 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Ghana has been paired in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo and Guinea.

Speaking during an engagement with Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo, before the Black Meteors departed Ghana for Egypt on Monday, June 12, the former Hearts of Oak poster striker said the team will make Ghanaians proud.

“In this team, we don’t talk much. We do all our talking on the pitch and we are confident that we will make ourselves and the nation proud,” Daniel Afriyie Barnieh said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

The Black Meteors are expected to spend two weeks in Egypt to train and play a couple of friendly matches before moving to Morocco for the U23 AFCON.

The Black Meteors will hope to be part of the three finalists that will secure a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 24.

