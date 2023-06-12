Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors, are set to depart the country today to continue their preparations in Egypt ahead of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco.

The team earned qualification after a 2-1 aggregate victory over a two-legged qualifier against Algeria in March and have since then been preparing ahead of the competition.

Ibrahim Tanko had initially named a 22-man squad comprising only local-based players who have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

However, Tanko last week Friday released a provisional list of 29 players including 14 foreign-based players who are all expected to join the team as they depart to Cairo where they would engage in a series of preparatory matches to keep them in shape ahead of the competitions.

Ghana are housed in Group A with the host Morocco as well as Congo and Guinea following a draw conducted last month.

The tournament serves as a qualification grounds for the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year as Ghana aims to make a return to the global competition after a 20-year hiatus.

They narrowly missed out in 2019 when they lost on penalties to South Africa in the third-place play-off match.

The U-23 AFCON tournament is scheduled to start on June 24, 2023, and end on July 8.

Below is the squad: