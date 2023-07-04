No Ghanaian player earned a place in the best eleven of the group stage of the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana, who were on a quest to secure a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, recorded a 3-2 victory over Congo but succumbed to a 5-1 defeat to hosts Morocco.

The Black Meteors needed a win to make it to the last four of the tournament but were held to a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final group game.

With four points from three games, the Black Meteors exited the campaign in the group stages and subsequently missed out on the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

Following the conclusion of the group games, the technical team of CAF has named the best XI of the group stage.

Despite the Meteors’ abysmal display, Emmanuel Yeboah scored three goals but missed out in the team.

The team is largely dominated by players from Morocco and Egypt.

In post is Egypt’s Hamza Hussein who produced outstanding performances to keep three clean sheets.

Morocco’s Mehdi Boukamir, Abdelsalam from Egypt, and Mali’s Ibrahima Cisse formed the back three in a 3-4-3 formation.

In midfield, Ismael Saibari from Morocco and Ibrahim Mohamed from Egypt were ably supported by the Malian duo of Fode Doucoure and Cheickna Diakite as wingbacks.

Completing the front three are Egypt’s Osama Abdelhady and Morocco’s duo of Yanis Begraoui and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Morocco’s Issam Charai was named the Best Coach for guiding his side to three victories.

Below is the team:

Your #TotalEnergiesAFCONU23 team of the group stage is here 🙌

