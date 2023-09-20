The national U-23 players have donated an amount of GH¢13,000 to Legon Cities goalkeeper, William Essu.

Essu, who was part of Ghana’s team which beat Algeria in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers has been dealing with a serious medical issue for some time.

The urgency of the matter came to the known after a letter from the goalkeeper to then-Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko demanding his winning bonuses from the Algeria game went viral.

There was concern that his condition would eventually be beyond repair following the death of his Legon Cities teammate Sylvester Sackey, also a goalkeeper who passed on after battling with a short illness.

However, the Black Meteors players have responded swiftly to the issue with a cash donation hoping to see the player back on his feet as fit as a fiddle.

The donation follows that of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation’s GH¢10,000 support to the shot-stopper as well as a notable donation from the Nicholas Opoku foundation.

The player was earlier visited by the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), an entity which seeks the welfare of professional Ghanaian footballers.

