The Russian Embassy in Ghana has denied any ties with the leadership of the alleged pro-Russia Wagner mercenary group who were arrested in Takoradi of the Western Region.

In a statement on its official page on X, formerly Twitter, the Embassy said it has no contact with the possible sponsors of the group.

It also rejected claims of being involved in the sharing of Russian flags, shirts, and placards among the protestors.

“It must be emphasised that the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana, as well as the other government agencies, have no connections to the above mentioned unauthorised gathering.

Moreover, upon receipt in August of information about a public action being plotted, the Embassy immediately appealed to Ghana Police and warned about the possible organisation of the rally with the use of the national symbols of the Russian Federation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has expressed confidence that the security agencies will take the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators, adding that the law will eventually take its course.

The Western Regional Police Command on Tuesday started prosecuting three young men arrested in Diabene, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, over suspicion of having ties to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

The arrest follows a public durbar organised by the youth, who were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia and mobilised about 20 youth.

The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

Read the full statement below:

