Wa Central Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has expressed concerns that Ghana may suffer the consequences if the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) proceeds with its military intervention in Niger.

According to him, the move can lead to a “protracted confrontation” and has the tendency to destabilise the sub-region.

Dr Pelpuo has said the Russia Wagner mercenary group may take advantage of the situation and may cause France to also join in the fight.

“What ECOWAS is doing is preparing West Africa for another stage of world conflict in which bombs will fly here and land in our various countries. That is how I see it.

“If they use force, France may say they will provide arms, and Russia will also say we will protect you, and by this give Wagner a force that will bring more arms,” he said.

He expressed these sentiments on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

“So by the time we realise, instead of using diplomatic means, there will be war due to counter reflections, and Ghana will become the target because Burkina Faso may also support Niger, and they will definitely attack Ghana, which is closer than any other country. So Ghana will become the centre of conflict,” he bemoaned.

The lawmaker urged ECOWAS to rethink its decision, or better still Ghana should not offer any soldiers for the intervention.

“What are we fighting for, and what is our interest? This is an important stage, and we should be very careful,” he warned.

On Friday, coup supporters, some waving Russian flags, protested at a French military base near Niger’s capital Niamey, some chanting “Down with France, down with Ecowas”.

