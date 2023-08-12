A security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd.), has warned that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should tread cautiously in handling the Niger coup.

According to him, the decision of ECOWAS to invade troubled Niger using the military may result in a difficult situation for the sub-region.

On Thursday, August 10, the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, ordered the bloc’s standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Reacting to the directive on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the security analyst urged the bloc to be cautious, as it could have serious consequences.

Colonel Aboagye noted there is a lot involved in mobilising these soldiers from their countries and therefore advised the various military chiefs must be engaged for ECOWAS to be briefed on the requirements, cost, and risk involved.

He stated that logistical challenges are likely to arise, but if ECOWAS insists on carrying out its decision, a diplomatic force will be better off.

“Even if Ghana agrees to go on this, Niger is a landlocked area, and with the airspace, it will mean we can’t go by air, so we have to use the land. But this is the case where Togo is saying they don’t want to be part of it, so our land route is becoming a challenge.

“But if they should agree, what logistics are we going with? We need food, fuel, our medical team, equipment, ammunition, and do we have the money for that?” he questioned.

The security analyst emphasised it is important for ECOWAS to be diplomatic in restoring democracy in Niger, especially since no lives have been lost in the coup.

He admonished the regional bloc to take into consideration the interests of some superpowers in the crisis so as not to complicate the situation further.

