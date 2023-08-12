International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab, has condemned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over its standby force against the Niger junta directive.

The consultant has described the directive as fruitless, and a mission impossible that will not happen.

Mr Wahab, who sounded livid on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen stated that ECOWAS does not have the power to give such a directive.

He added that the community has not lived up to its core mandate and has been ineffective in past years.

“The talk can go on, but we know realistically that it is not possible. ECOWAS doesn’t exist; it is only the name that exists if there is anything to talk about.

“There was famine and drought in Niger; what was ECOWAS’ coordinated effort from the community states to support it? Did they ask Ghana to bring maize or Burkina Faso to bring tomatoes to assist the people?” he fumed.

ECOWAS has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

It also called on the African Union, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders as they condemn the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

