New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Shai Osudoku Constituency, Benjamin Nargeh, has declared a rescue mission to rescue the people from the shackles of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Nargeh, who was the NPP parliamentary candidate in 2020, is one of the four people who have filed to contest in the upcoming primary in the constituency known historically as the NDC’s stronghold.

Constituency executives have told all the aspirants to hold clean campaigns devoid of insults and personal attacks.

Mr Nargeh secured a huge number to close the wide gap between the NDC and the NPP in the 2020 elections.

After successfully filing his nomination forms, Mr Nargeh called on his people to offer him a chance to change the narrative since after 31 years of parliamentary rule, there was nothing to show.

Mr Nargeh mentioned education, youth empowerment, and support for rural folks as some of the areas he will give more attention to.

He added that the constituents ought to support him to continue the work he has been doing in the constituency.

The Elephant family in that constituency has not been successful in wrestling the parliamentary seat from the NDC since its creation.

If elected, Mr Nargbey will face stiff competition from the incumbent MP, Linda Ocloo who has been retained as the NC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

Supporters and delegates stormed the Dodowa Constituency Party’s office, calling for a change in the voting pattern since they have many challenges.

Nurudeen Alhassan, a member of the Nargeh team revealed that their strong representation and support for him emanated from the candidate’s humility, competence and innovative and new ideas.

